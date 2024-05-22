AfroBeach Festival to provide lifetime experience for revelers in December

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, May 22, GNA – Revelers inspired by enthralling outdoor music, culture and art events should look out for the maiden AfroBeach Festival, scheduled for December this year.

The celebration, to be hosted at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra, is described as “a celebration of African music, culture and entertainment,” which will attract an overwhelming number of guests home and abroad.

Part one of the show, according to organisers, will take place from December 27 to 29, 2024, after which there will be an extension from December 31, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

In addition to a line-up of packed activities, the event aims to raise awareness about “environmental sustainability” and the importance of preserving aquatic life and livelihoods along the coast.

The celebration will spice up the variety of end-of-year carnivals in December and provide opportunities for local and international brands.

It will again promote the country’s rich cultural diversity, “unite communities through music and art, and advocate for sustainable practices to address the challenge of climate change.”

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, Mr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Media Personality, Tourism and Hospitality Entrepreneur, said the show aimed to become “the biggest” beach and tourism event in Ghana and beyond.

Highlighting the importance of promoting tourism destinations, he said the rich history and cultural attractions along the country’s coasts “are worth celebrating” with events such as the AfroBeach Festival.

Abeiku Santana noted that marine life was threatened by human activities and climate change, hence the effort by organisers of the show to form stronger partnerships and create “sustainable projects” in line with Goal 13 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Life along the coast coupled with sustainable practices are worth bringing to the limelight to show their potential for investment and ultimate development through tourism-led initiatives…We all, therefore, have a role to play in the promotion and further development of the coastal areas of Ghana, Africa and the world,” he said.

The tourism ambassador described Laboma Beach as one of the “safest places” to visit, adding that the AfroBeach Festival would provide “a Christmas and New Year experience” for participants.

“La has a lot to offer…it has been the best destination that treats our tourists to the prestigious beaches in Accra, therefore, to have a five-day event, back-to-back, in December at Laboma Beach Resort is [refreshing]”, he stated.

Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament for La Dade Kotopon Constituency, pledged support for the festival and urged individuals and businesses to come on board.

Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Odonkor Baah, Kpeshie Divisional Police Commander, also said the police and other security agencies would adopt the “best strategies” to protect merrymakers at the festival.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

