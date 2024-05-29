Adenta MP calls for peaceful election 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, May 29, GNA – Mr Adamu Ramadan, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Adenta, has called on political actors to demonstrate a prominent level of tolerance to ensure that there is always peace in the country.

He said peace was a priceless commodity that must be cherished and protected at all costs because ‘there is one Ghana and one nation.’

Mr Ramadan made the call at a meeting with the Adenta branch of the Ghana Federation of Disabled in Accra.

The meeting was to find out how best the Member of Parliament could assist the growth and well-being of the federation.

Mr Ramadan said as the nation braced itself for another election, it was incumbent on all citizens to prioritise their vital element without compromise.

He said, ‘in the spirit of peace we should understand that there is only one Ghana and that elections are meant to choose leaders,’ adding that it must not become an avenue for conflict and bloodshed comportment and civility must be the guiling principles in our campaign.

The Adenta Member of Parliament stressed the need for Ghanaians to reflect on the extreme partisanship that had resulted in the polarization of the country and contribute to eschewing such tendencies in order not to compromise the peace.

‘As the country approaches the general election in December, all must resolve to eschew tendencies that could compromise the peace of the country before, during and after the election,’ Mr Ramadan added.

Mr Peter Dusor, Vice Chairman of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled called on the youth to resist the temptation of being lured by disgruntled politicians to cause chaos during the elections.

He thanked Mr Ramadan for his continuous assistance to the federation and called for more support from other quarters.

GNA

