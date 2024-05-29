President Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to advance technical education  

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani, May 29, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday reaffirmed government’s commitment to advancing technical education in the country.

He said his government would continue to provide the required financial and logistical support to advance technical skills and entrepreneurship development.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he addressed the opening session of the Third Biennial Applied Research Conference of the Technical Universities of Ghana (ARCTUG-2024) underway at the Sunyani Technical University (STU).

The Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities of Ghana (VC-TUG) are organising the two-day ARCTUG-2024 on the theme “university, industry and government partnership for accelerating innovation and entrepreneurship for national development”.

It is being attended by researchers from academia and industries in Ghana, Africa, and the international communities and government officials.

President Akufo-Addo asked the technical universities to actively engage in research partnership and ensure that their research work was aligned with problem-solving catalyst and urged the students to think freely and pursue entrepreneurship ambitions.

President Akufo-Addo said the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) created about 103,821 jobs at the end of 2022.

Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice Chancellor of the STU, called for effective collaboration among researchers in helping to tackle the teeming youth unemployment in the country.

GNA

