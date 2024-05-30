‘Comfortable’ financial terms, key to nuclear plant vendor selection – Osafo-Maafo 

Albert Oppong-Ansah

Accra, May 29, GNA – Senior Presidential Advisor Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo says the selection of a vendor country for Ghana’s first nuclear power plant will depend on a ‘comfortable’ financial term, proven and resilient technology.

He explained that the financial modalities were key components being discussed with vendors to ensure a mutual understanding to reduce the potential risk and delays of the project.

“Our quest to identify a strategic partner will hinge on proven technology, resilient nuclear technology and comfortable financial terms,” he said.

He stated that the request for further information is at its final stages of consideration of which a vendor and technology will be announced very soon, as the country envisage to include nuclear power into the energy mix by early 2030s.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said this at the Africa Nuclear Business platform in Accra, on Tuesday, May 28.

The event assembled nuclear vendors, politicians, and experts from other Africa countries, seeking to harness the potential of nuclear power to share ideas.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said the selection and the announcement of the vendor would draw the country close to the construction stage-the phase three of the nuclear agenda.

The Senior Presidential Advisor said, in 2005, the country rejuvenated its quest to include nuclear energy into the national energy mix as an integral part of the country’s short-to-medium term national development target.

“Meeting our energy demand is necessary to sustain industrial and economic growth, which is required of a middle-income economy,” he said.

Mr Osafo-Maafo stated that the energy security of Africa hinged on its resources, technology, and human resource development.

Nuclear energy, he said, was one of the clean baseload technologies which, when harnessed, would industrialise and boost the economic growth of the African continent.

“However, it is no secret that nuclear power is a highly advanced field that demands a specialised workforce with specific skill sets and knowledge. Hence nuclear power programmes and projects can only be developed and implemented with the help of a robust and long-lasting human resource.

He said it was important to build a strong foundation of technical expertise capable of managing the complexities involved with developing the nuclear infrastructure issues.

Dr. Stephen Yamoah, the Executive Director of Nuclear Power Ghana, said Ghana’s nuclear programme was at its mid-to-end of phase two of which the preferred nuclear sites and backup sites for first Nuclear Power Plant had been identified.

He said NPG and other relevant institutions were conducting further studies including site characterisation.

Dr Yamoah noted that a number of activities had been undertaken including stakeholder engagement especially at the communities saying, “The expectation is very high.”

“Our constant engagement with leading newsrooms in the country has contributed to the dissemination of messages on nuclear programmes and dispel misconceptions,” he said.

