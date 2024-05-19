Accept divergent views, NCCE urges Ghanaians  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Chinderi (O/R), May 19, GNA – Mr. Robert Kwesi Boame, the Oti Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to Ghanaians, especially political party leaders, actors, supporters, and agents to accept divergent views to sustain the peace in the country.

He said the political parties; especially NDC and NPP, should help the Commission in sensitising their supporters to engage in a decent campaign devoid of insults.

The Regional Director said politics was about numbers and that it was the duty of all supporters to convince others into their fold, and not to insult them or their candidates.

Mr Boame said this at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting at Chinderi, the District capital of Krachi Nchumuru District in the Oti Region.

The meeting organised by the Krachi Nchumuru District Office of the NCCE, with support from the European Union (E.U) brought together political parties, security agencies, among other groups in the district to drum home the need for tolerance ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He called on the political leaders to educate their support to use persuasive language during their campaigns and should not resort to lies and unsubstantiated propaganda.

He also called on them to desist from instigating the youth into engaging in violence as no political party or leader wants to rule over a divided nation.

Mr Boame charged them to help maintain Ghana’s image as the beacon of peace in the sub-region by avoiding violence before, during and after the December 7 polls.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vincent Foli, the District Police Commander, called on all Ghanaians to be always alert as there are violent extremist groups working within the West African sub-region. These extremist groups, he said, are looking for places where there is political tension and violence to penetrate.

DSP Foli thus, asked Ghanaians not to make a mistake and plunge the country into chaos because of political power.

He also appealed to the citizenry to support the Police and other security agencies in maintaining law and other in the country.

GNA

