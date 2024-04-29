Wiawso NPP Parliamentary Candidate promises to create opportunities for youth 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Boako (WN/R), April 29, GNA- Mr Festus Bumankama Agyapong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Sefwi-Wiawso Constituency, in the Western North Region has promised to create an enabling environment for the youth in the area to prosper and be useful to society.

According to him, the only difference between him and others was the opportunity he had to pursue his dreams and would assist them to get life-changing opportunities for their personal growth.

He said this when he addressed the party faithful after a health walk at Sefwi-Boako to officially begin his campaign ahead of the December 7 polls.

Mr Agyapong refuted some allegations that his father, who was the Paramount Chief of Wiawso would seize their lands if they voted for him to become the Member of Parliament for the area.

He, therefore, urged residents, especially settler farmers, to ignore the said speculation being championed by his political opponents and vote for him based on his track records.

“I have a track record in every community and electoral area even before I became a parliamentary candidate, so I will do more for my people if voted as the MP,” he said.

Mr Benjamin Armah, Regional Chairman of the party, on his part urged the youth, identified groups and party faithful to engage in house-to-house campaign to propagate the good policies of the party to secure a resounding victory for the NPP.

Some Regional, constituency and polling station executives and electoral area coordinators took part in the health walk.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

