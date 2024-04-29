Ransford Antwi vies Sunyani East parliamentary seat independently 

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, April 29, GNA – Mr Ransford Antwi, a sports administrator on Monday announced his intention and readiness to contest the Sunyani East Parliamentary seat in the Election 2024.



With his decision, the electorate in the constituency would decide on Mr Antwi, an independent candidate, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the NPP incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), and Mr Sied Mubarak, the NDC parliamentary candidate, when they go to the polls on December 7.



“After years, months, weeks, and days of attentive listening, intense engagements and sober reflections, I’m left with no other choice than to say yes to the numerous calls and invitations as well as my inner call, to contest as an independent candidate for the Sunyani East constituency”, Mr Antwi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunyani-based Suncity Radio told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.



“I view the numerous appeals to contest as an invitation to join the masses in our collective battle to remove the albatross of underdevelopment that has been hanging around our necks for some years.



“We are simply embarking on a Sunyani East Project, inspired by the legacy of our forefather’s grandfather’s and grandmothers and I declare that I am ready”, he stated, saying “in arriving at the decision to offer myself for election, l seek no personal rewards or recompense”.



This is about the future of our constituency, and I pledge that l will not fail you in the discharge of my duties as an MP should you elect me to office.



Mr Antwi said his cardinal objective was to sacrifice “my innate gifts and resources for the betterment of the people in the Sunyani East constituency. Fortunately, I possess the passion, commitment, and competence necessary to excel in advancing the welfare of the constituents on whose shoulders l seek to become a parliamentarian”.



He expressed appreciation for what he described as the overwhelming support and encouragement received from eminent personalities and the constituents at large.



“Your faith in me fuels my determination to serve with integrity and diligence. My record of accomplishment as a founding member of the NPP and my good relationship with prominent members of the NDC is well documented”.



“Alongside esteemed personalities like Nana Obiri Boahen and Mr. Wilson Benneh we were the key communicators of the NPP in the 1990s in our Region. l believes the time has come for us to stand firm and challenge the forces that prevent our constituency, despite its outstanding contributions and commitment to the nation, from enjoying its fair share of the national cake”.



“Indeed, it is not going to be an easy task, but in our togetherness, and by dint of arduous work, our selfless sacrifices, and the yearning not to fail, will strengthen us to overcome every hurdle that stands against us in our forward march. I truly have the conviction that history is beckoning at us. We are certainly aware of the financial muscles of the two big parties, which l will contest against,” Mr Antwi stated.



He said, “while I recognize the financial might of the major parties I am up against, I am confident that my sense of patriotism, sound judgement, and selfless dedication will shine brighter than their resources”.



Mr Antwi, therefore called on the electorate to put the welfare and development of the constituency above party affiliations, and “join me in this noble endeavour to rescue our constituency”.



“To all NPP supporters who have been disappointed by bad leadership in the constituency, to all NDC supporters looking for a credible candidate who can wrestle power and to all independent voters looking for a selfless candidate, I offer myself as a credible partner,” he stated.

GNA

