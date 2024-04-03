Vice President Bawumia welcomes Kenyan President to Ghana

Accra, April 3, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Tuesday welcomed Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto to Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Kenyan President is on a three-day State visit to Ghana to strengthen diplomatic, trade and commerce ties between Ghana and Kenya.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to host the Kenyan President at the Jubilee House, the seat of government, for bilateral talks.

“I wish Mr. President a happy stay,”Dr Bawumia wrote on his Facebook page.

