President reassigns Deputy Trade Minister as Deputy Finance Minister

Accra, April 3, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reassigned the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, as Deputy Minister of Finance.

A statement issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications, Office of the President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Dr Amoah, until his redesignation, was the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

He takes over from the late Mr John Kumah, who passed away on 7th March.

It said his appointment takes immediate effect.

The statement said following the reassignment of Dr Amoah as Deputy Minister of Finance, President Akufo-Addo had appointed, subject to parliamentary approval, Mr Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, Member of Parliament for Achiase, as Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

It said President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that Parliament would, once again, on a bi-partisan basis, expedite the approval of his nominee, so he could join the Government forthwith, and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office.

