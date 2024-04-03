Akatsi South: Gefia CDC donates three-seater KVIP to Basic School 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (VR), April 3, GNA – Mr Victor Gbeku, Chairman of the Gefia Central Development Committee (CDC), has handed over a newly constructed three-seater KVIP toilet facility to the Gefia RC/MA Basic School.

The support is the community’s contribution to the development of education in the area.

Mr Gbeku, during a short handing-over ceremony, revealed that the facility was sponsored by the annual ‘Gefia Denyigbanyaza’ Development Levy instituted two years ago to aid its self-help projects.

Mr Bloko Simon, headteacher of the School, expressed appreciation to Gefia CDC for the generous support the school had enjoyed since January 2022, ranging from the donation of 50 Mono Desks, to rehabilitation of the roofing of the school building, and others.

He thanked the Gefia community for the three-seater KVIP donation to the school and pledged the facility would be put to good use.

Mama Korkor Tsahaye IV, the Queen of Gefia, urged the women to reduce their financing of funeral clothing and channel those resources to support their children’s education.

Torgbui Korbadzi III, the ‘Dufia’ of Gefia, who handed over the keys of the facility to the school authorities, entreated his subjects to continue providing the needed support to make the Gefia school regain its former glory.

Torgbui Korbadzi further acknowledged Reverend Jehoshaphat Adzika, the Executive Director of Royal Altar of Grace Ministry Foundation LBG, whose NGO undertook the renovation of the Gefia RC/MA Kindergarten Basic School, bringing a major facelift to the school.

The Gefia Central Development Committee is a town development committee (TDC), established by the Chiefs, Queens, and people of Gefia to spearhead their community’s development.

