The late ‘Sunyanimanhene’ worked tirelessly to promote development — Catholic Bishop 

Sunyani, April 5, GNA – Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani, Friday said the late Paramount Chief of Sunyani, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, worked diligently to enhance the development and welfare of his people.

His visionary leadership left a legacy of calmness, serenity, sobriety, integrity, and commitment to service that earned him the respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In a tribute to the late Sunyanimanhene at the Pre-burial Service in Sunyani, Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani, emphasised the profound loss felt not only by the Sunyani Traditional Council but by the entire nation.

He said the guidance on Nana Nkrawiri II, his counsel, unity, and unwavering leadership were great hallmarks of traditional, royal, and cultural leadership.

He called for an honour to the Chief’s memory by continuing his noble work and upholding the values of unity, progress, and service that he held dearly, which served as a source of strength and inspiration to the future generation.

Reading the tribute on behalf of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, the Akwamuhene and Acting President of the Council, eulogised Nana Nkrawiri as a man of extraordinary faith, dignity, and courage.

He mentioned his humble beginnings as a young ruler, his upbringing in the rich cultural heritage of his ancestors’ palace, and his deep respect for all forms of legitimate authority, both civil and traditional.

“During his reign as paramount chief, Nana Nkrawiri demonstrated exemplary leadership by dedicating himself to the well-being of his subjects.”

The late Sunyani chief initiated numerous health, educational, and social projects that significantly improved the lives of the people, Nana Sarbeng said.

One of Nana Nkrawiri’s most notable achievements was the establishment of the Nana Bosoma Market, which served as a vital trading centre and source of income for many individuals in Sunyani and beyond.

“This initiative laid a solid foundation for socio-economic transformation in the region,” he said.

Nana Nkrawiri’s reign spanned an impressive 44 years, under whose leadership the Sunyani people witnessed significant development and progress in their communities and surrounding areas.

