Let’s collaborate to tell the GNA story – GJA  

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, April 06, The National Executive and 75th Anniversary Planning Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on management of the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The visit was to explore mutual opportunities and strengthen the existing relationship between the Association and the GNA.

At the meeting, Mr Godwin Avenorgbor, Chairman of the GJA’s 75th Planning Committee, called on the management for a collaboration to tell the story of the GNA.

He noted that as part of activities marking the 75th Anniversary Celebration of the GJA, the Planning Committee wanted to tell the stories of the State owned media.

Mr Avenorgbor, who praised the human resource capabilities of the GNA, called on the Government to equip the Agency.

Mr Avenorgbor said GNA would be better placed if its story was told.

Speaking on behalf of the General Manager, Mr Norbert Asenso, the Director of Business Development, said the call for a collaboration was in the right direction.

He said the relationship between the GNA and GJA remained unquestionable, and intimidated that both parties would meet to discuss the modalities of the collaboration.

For her part, Madam Beatrice Asamani Savage, the Director of Editorial, said the GNA story was important, stressing that the vision of the Agency was more relevant today than when it was established.

She said the role of the Agency in national development could not be downplayed, because the benefits could not be quantified.

The meeting was also to inform the GNA management about the launch of the 75th Anniversary Celebration, which will be held in a fortnight.

Mr Avenorgbor said activities for the five-month long celebration would be made known at the launch and impressed upon the GNA to publicise the event and all activities.

The delegation, which was led by Madam Linda Asante Agyei, the GJA Vice President, had Mr Edmund Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary; Madam Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer; Mr Dominic Hlordzi, Organizer; and Ms Rebecca Ekpe, Public Relations Officer, GJA, Mr Peter Martey Agbeko, and Mr Kobby Asmah, both members of the Anniversary Planning Committee.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

