13th African Games: Ghana Immigration Service honours Armwrestling team  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, April 05, GNA – Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has pledged to recruit five members of Ghana’s Armwrestling team into the service following their exploits at the just-ended 13th African Games.

He also assured that two personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service, ICO Nii Otoo Larkyne and Assistant Inspector Edward Yamoah Asamoah who also participated in the competition would be promoted.

The team, made up of seven members from the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) secured 12 medals out of the total 41 won.

The five civilians were Yasmine Moro, Blessed Nunoo, Mary Quaye, Rashida Abbass and Godwin Sackey.

DSI Anita Wiredu Mintah, deputy coach of the Black Princesses was also commended for her role in helping the Black Princesses win gold.

Mr. Asuah Takyi made this known after the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, led by Mr. Charles Osei Asibey together with athletes presented medals won at the games.

The Comptroller-General speaking during the short ceremony expressed excitement having seen galant men and women from the service hoist the flag of Ghana high.

“Five of the medallists are civilians, I want to assure you that with my management, we would recruit them into the service. Where they have taken Ghana and the Immigration Service to, money cannot buy it so we have to honour them,” he said.

He said sports, during the early years was used as a tool to portray and brand Ghana, hence the need to show appreciation to these sportsmen and women.

He applauded the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) for a successful hosting and organization of the games.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, who doubles as President of Armwrestling Federation of Africa thanked GIS for the honour.

He said the Ghana Immigration Service had supported the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in achieving loads of success since its inception in 2016.

“Our team is dominated by Police Officer and Immigration Officers and our coach for the national team and captain are all Immigration Officers,” he said.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation scooped 41 medals out of the total 69 won by team Ghana at the Africa Games.

