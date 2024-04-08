PfFJ Phase 2: Tano South MoFA sets to register 6,000 farmers 

By Michael Owusu Duodu



Bechem, (A/R), April 8, GNA – The Tano South Municipal Directorate of the Department of Agriculture in the Ahafo Region is set to register 6,000 farmers in the second phase of the implementation of the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme.



The registration, according to Mr. Paul Addai, the Tano South Municipal Director of Agriculture, would mostly focus on vegetable farmers and those engaged in cereal cultivation.



They include maize, rice, sorghum, soybean, tomato, pepper, and onion as well as cassava, yam, plantain, and poultry.



Mr Addai made this known during a day’s sensitization workshop on the PfFJs 2.0 held at Bechem, which created public awareness to kick start the implementation and registration of beneficiary farmers of the programme.



He explained the directorate was undertaking a series of community engagements to intensify awareness creation for more farmers to register and benefit from the PfFJs 2.0 programme and impact positively in the local economy.



Mr Addai said the implementation of the PfFJs 2.0 was to improve the outcomes and success of the PfFJs 1.0 which would further help reduce the nation’s dependence on imported food products and enhance national food productivity and security.



The PfFJs 2.0 further seeks to promote sustainable agricultural practices ensure food sufficiency and resilience and well position the nation to withstand any anticipated global shocks.



Another objective of the programme, Mr Addai indicated was price stability and increased supply of food in the local market as well as boost exports by supporting increased production to meet the required standards.



Central to the second phase is the introduction of Aggregators, who would be responsible for providing production inputs, including seed, fertilizer, and agrochemicals as well as mechanization and extension services.



That would ensure that farm produce is equivalent to the cost of inputs and other services, he stated.



Mr. Augustine Peprah, the Tano South Municipal Coordinating Director, lauded the PfFJs 2.0 implementation and urged farmers in the area to embrace and register to enjoy the benefits of the programme.



Mr Samuel Owusu, the Ahafo Regional Livestock Officer, advised farmers to change their wrong perception about the PfFJs, saying the programme was designed to benefit all farmers irrespective of their political affiliations.

