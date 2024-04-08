Ghana Mineworkers’ Union to picket at Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources   

Accra, April 8, GNA – The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union is to embark on a demonstration on Monday, April 15, 2024, if the government fails to terminate the mining lease of Future Global Resources (FGR).

The Union has declared its intentions to picket at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and subsequent to the Jubilee House if all attempts to terminate the contract fail.

FGR, formerly Golden Star Resources Limited, operator of the Bogoso-Prestea Mine in the Western Region, took over in 2020.

Mr Abdul-Moomin Gbana, at a press briefing in Accra, appealed to the government to do the needful to save the livelihoods of the workers of the company, saying the mine had not seen any investment since FGR took over.

He said the Minerals Commission had recommended to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to terminate the mining lease of FGR due to operational challenges.

The Union, he stated, was aware that the Ministry had submitted the recommendation from the Minerals Commission to the Attorney-General’s Department, but no action was taken after several discussions.

Mr Gbana said the operational challenges had led to a temporary halt of mining activities in December 2023, making lives difficult for the workers.

The mining company, he stressed, had provided direct jobs of 600 and indirect jobs of 400, adding that the termination of the contract would bring on board investors to run the operations of the company.

The Bogoso-Prestea Mine has the largest resource in the country, covering 80 square kilometres of land.

Data reveals that the debt of FGR has increased from US$30 million to US$115 million.

GNA

