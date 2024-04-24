Parents ask to sacrifice for their children 

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Fiapre (BR), April 24, GNA- Mr George Yaw Ankama, the Bono Regional director of the Department of children has entreated parents to sacrifice for the wellbeing of their children to enable them to become responsible adults in future.

He stated that the well-being of children who were the country’s future have been neglected by the state and that it was time for parents to take it upon themselves to ensure a brighter future for them.

He was Speaking at a child protection durbar jointly organised by the compassion International Ghana and Bishop Brown AME Zion Child and Youth Development Center at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

It was under the theme “Safe childhood, bright future to empower the community”

Mr Ankamah therefore called on mothers to take it upon themselves to train the children in the love of God and give them the best education to make them useful to family, society, and the nation in general.

He urged parents to always study and know the true character of their children so that they may know the kind of training necessary for the child to fulfil their God given abilities on earth to benefit others in the society.

The Bono Regional director observed that no child was hopeless in life since they were perfect gift from God to mankind and therefore called on parents who insult their children to put a stop to that to prevent them from becoming timid which could affect children psychologically.

He advised parents to control their children on the use of mobile phones and watching cartoons adding that most of the children addicted to cartoons have now become violent in their communities because they try to exhibit the behavior of their favourite characters.

Mr Ankaamah advised the children to stop going to the game centers but cultivate the habit of reading so that they could excel academically.

He urged parents not to make demands from their children, particularly the girls, knowing very well that they were not working but to be concerned about the source of their wealth to protect them from future challenges.

Rev. Alfred Kumi Fobil, the pastor incharge of the centre said the development centre was focused on protecting children in the Municipality as most of the children in the country were subjected to all forms of abuses and violence.

He stated that such abuses manifest in neglect, child labor, corporal punishment, sexual abuse which put the children at risk in life.

Rev. Fobil mentioned that the centre had been supporting children in several ways by organising special classes for them, providing them with uniforms, learning material, school fees and other personal needs.

GNA

