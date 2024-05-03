GTA organises ‘Feast Ghana’ to commemorate Workers Day

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, May 2, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has organised the “Feast Ghana” to commemorate this year’s May Day celebration in Accra.

The event, which was to give Ghanaian workers a treat of authentic Ghanaian food and entertainment, was organised in partnership with the Public Service Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trade Union Congress, the Queen Mothers Foundation and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture Feast Ghana, part of Ghana Cares Obaatanpa project, aimed at promoting Ghana’s local food and showcasing Ghana’s cultural diversity, and resuscitating the tourism and hospitality sector.

It was on the theme: “Flavours of Ghana, Celebrating Ghana’s Cultural Diversity through Food.”

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer, GTA said “Feast Ghana” was to display indigenous Ghanaian dishes and elevate Ghana’s special culinary, culture and tradition.

The initiative, he said, would help tourists appreciate Ghana’s cultural dimension by virtue of food, adding that it was also aligned to the “May day” celebration in recognition of the hard work of all sector players.

Mr Agyemang appealed to Ghanaians to embrace and support the “Feast Ghana” campaign to promote Ghana’s locally made food, cultural heritage and tradition.

Mr Jones Aruna Nelson, Director, Corporate Affairs, GTA, indicated that “Feast Ghana” was a unique opportunity to promote Ghanaian foods, traditional dressing, dance and language.

He said the event plays a significant role in educating Ghanaians to patronise locally made foods.

“We will continue to elevate “Feast Ghana” to promote culinary diversity for Ghanaians to understand the health benefits of eating locally made foods because it contains good nutrients for the body,” he added.

The event showcased Ghana’s local foods, emphasising unity, diversity and the vibrant spirit of Ghanaians.

