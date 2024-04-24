Wilmar Africa supports Boameman Ghana Foundation’s project of empowering communities 

Accra, April 24, GNA – Wilmar Africa, a leading brand in the food production industry, has donated some items to the Boameman Ghana Foundation as part of its project to empower the less-privileged in deprived communities.

Founded by the National Peace Ambassador Mr Clemence Gyato, the foundation aimed to address pressing issues facing remote communities and marginalised groups by bridging social gaps and creating a brighter and more sustainable future for them.

Wilmar Africa has become the latest company to support the foundation with some items, including bags of fortune rice, detergents, and cartons of cooking oil.

Presenting the items to the foundation, Maame Adwoa Markin, the Brands Manager at Wilmar Africa, said the gesture was based upon their commitment to give back to the community as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

She was hopeful that lives would be significantly impacted by the items donated, especially among orphans, widows, and disabled people.

Mr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, the Executive Secretary of the Boameman Ghana Foundation who received the items, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Wilmar Africa for their invaluable contribution to supporting the needy in society.

He said the items donated significantly improve the quality of life and provide some necessities to the less fortunate in society.

Mr Aggrey added that they looked forward to more partnerships with Wilmar Africa for positive developmental projects across the deprived communities in Ghana.

Already, the Boameman Ghana Foundation had impacted the lives of orphans around nationwide by making donations to the Osu Children’s Home, New Life Orphanage Home, Assurance of Hope for the Needy, the Ghana National Association of the Deaf, Teshie Children’s Home, and many others.

Some distinguished personalities leading the Boameman Foundation included the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, his spokesperson Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Professor Kuma, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines at Tarkwa and boxing legend Azumah Nelson.

GNA

