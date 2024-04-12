Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II receives honorary doctorate degree from UCC

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, April 12, GNA – The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has conferred an honorary Doctor of Law (LLD) degree on Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, for his remarkable contributions to the development of society.

The Overlord of Cape Coast was recognised particularly for his visionary leadership and distinguished service to the nation, the University, the global community and humanity in general.

He was honoured at a special congregation, making him the 53rd recipient of an honorary degree from the university.

The occasion which was spiced with a display of refined Ghanaian culture, was graced by many dignitaries including Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, parliamentarians, diplomats, traditional rulers and heads of academic institutions.

Typical of him, the paramount chief did not spare any moment to entertain the congregation even on his special day as he joined the Vivace Symphonials and the Adisadel College band at various times, to display his musical talent.

Playing on the ambiguity of “doctor” both as a medical and academic term, he also treated the gathering to an amusing joke on how he received a syringe and other medical equipment from a friend upon hearing he was going to be made a doctor.

Dr Sir Sam Jonah, the Chancellor of the University, described Osabarimba Kwesi Atta as an “extraordinary achiever whose contributions to society were indelible.”

He extolled him for his distinguished service to the institution, the country and the global community, adding that his passion, selflessness and leadership had propelled progress on many fronts.

Dr Sir Jonah stressed that Osabarimba’s stewardship reflected a profound understanding of the cultural heritage which he strived to preserve for future generations.

He also commended him for his role in avoiding or preventing potential conflicts between the university and surrounding communities.

“Osabarimba’s love for Cape Coast, his contribution to the university, his role in promoting regional unity and peace and his advocacy for local development make him an exemplary honouree.

“Indeed, this honour is long overdue. He is the arguably the best landlord that I know on this planet,” he revealed.

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice Chancellor of UCC, highlighting on some other achievements of the paramount chief, underscored his contribution to governance and growth, serving on boards of key public institutions.

He observed that since his enstoolment as the Paramount Chief of Cape Coast some two-and-a-half decades ago, he had steered the traditional area towards socio-economic and socio-political development, leaving an indelible mark on the historic city.

He recognised his influence in the city’s infrastructural development including the construction of the Kotokoraba Market, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the Atta Mills Presidential Library.

The Vice Chancellor was also enthused by the Overlord’s crucial role in fostering education and empowering the youth.

“It was particularly through his effort that the 30 per cent Senior High School placement quota was assigned to the Oguaa Traditional Area, facilitating increased access to education for Cape Coasters.

“The polytechnic was also upgraded to a technical university, contributing to the advancement of technical education,” he recalled.

“It was during his tenure as Omanhen that Cape Coast hosted distinguished personalities such as Barack Obama, a former President of the USA and Kamala Harris, Vice President of USA,” Prof Boampong added.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta, accepting the honour, expressed gratitude to the university and pledged his continuous support for the school in all ways possible.

He assured the university of his commitment to resolving the protracted challenges between the university and its host communities, indicating that the resolution process was already in motion.

As a chartered accountant himself, he promised to offer GHS2,000 to the best graduating BSc Accounting student every year.

The paramount chief appealed to UCC to adapt and nurture elementary schools in Cape Coast to make them competitive to improve their academic performance.

“It is disheartening when results of BECE are published and the results from Cape Coast schools are horrible.

“We have to change that situation and the only way we can do that is to get expertise especially from the University of Cape Coast to assist us in that regard,” he said.

Known in private life as Mr Joseph Kwamena Sekum Haizel, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta is an outstanding traditional leader, promoter of peace and stability, passionate educationist, sports enthusiast, administrator, advocate of traditional values and philanthropist.

