KNUST Career Services Centre partners with German Embassy to host ‘Time with CEOs’

Accra, April 12, GNA – The Career Services Centre of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in collaboration with the German Embassy organised a seminar dubbed ‘’Time with the CEOs’’ for some selected students’ groups.

A statement issued by KNUST, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mrs Selina Angmor, the Director of the Centre, stated that the purpose of the seminar was to provide KNUST students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the construction industry.

She said the Centre’s mandate was to bridge the skills gap between academia and industry and serve as a hub of career advancement opportunities for students and alumni.

She underscored the pivotal role of the Centre in nurturing professional competencies and shaping career trajectories.

She urged the students to take all the opportunities during the conversation to learn.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, in his remarks, emphasised KNUST’s mandate to train and prepare students to become fit for the industry.

He encouraged students to learn from the programme on how to transition to become graduate-ready for the world of work.

Initiating the conversation, Mr Daniel Krull, the German Ambassador to Ghana, expressed his excitement about the healthy working relationship that existed between KNUST and the Embassy.

During the discussion, Mr Noble Bediako, the Managing Director of MC-Bauchemie, who was the guest for the seminar, shared his expertise in the construction industry and the opportunities available at MC-Bauchemie for KNUST students.

He reiterated the importance of the right mindset and attitude towards work in the growth of every business and advised graduates to be efficient, meticulous, and have a wider level of emotional intelligence.

The seminar provided a Question-and-Answer session followed by a cocktail session that allowed participants to engage with the guests, network and share their concerns about the world of work.

GNA

