NPP in Dambai appeals for Commission to probe fire at late Krachi East MCE’s office  

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) April 16, GNA – Some members in the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti region have appealed to the government to institute a commission to investigate the recent fire outbreak at the office of the late Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah’s.

They urged the Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Julius Kuunuor, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) and others to deploy measures to investigate the inferno that destroyed only an office of the Assembly block.

They made the call when leadership of the NPP in Krachi East constituency visited both the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to access their level of investigations as the family, the government and the party prepares to mark the one-week celebration over the demise of the late MCE.

Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urged the residents and authorities to assist the security agencies to speed up with the ongoing investigations.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Gyato indicated that the Municipal Assembly houses about 11 other offices with a conference room and only the MCE’s office was affected.

Mr Issahaku Yakubu, the Municipal Coordinating Director, told the GNA that he was in Tamale, when the incident occured.

He said upon his return, he called on the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Police to ascertain the extent of damage and cause of fire, whether an accident or arson.

Mr Yakubu stated that statements were taken from some of the Municipal officers to help the security and relevant authorities as investigations are underway.

Mr Prince Billy Anaglate, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO II) of the Oti Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), explained that he was prompted by Prince Mark, a Cold Store’s Manager, who reported the fire.

He said officers on duty were dispatched to the scene, who got the fire extinguished.

Mr Anaglate said the outcome of their investigations would be made known to the public.

