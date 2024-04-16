Player development coaches must adopt good teaching methods

By Edward Dankwah/Patience Gbeze

Accra, April 16, GNA – Mr. Dwayne Opare, Founder of Gyata Football Club, says player development coaches in Ghana must adopt good teaching methods to “properly” develop potential footballers.

He said every player development coach in Ghana should have specified sessions, where they focus on the specifics of each player to develop them rather than make them who the coaches themselves desire for.

“There are lots of things to consider in playing football, player development coaches should know this and adopt ways and means to teach their players when and how to handle and release the ball, and also stop the way they develop players for their sake but focus on their specifics,” he added.

Mr. Opare, who doubles as a player development coach said this during a presentation of clothes, sports wear, stationery and interactive sessions with the Abofu Presbyterian Basic School in Accra.

The presentation and interactive session were in collaboration with Any Thing Is Possible (ATIP) Soccer Academy, a football academy based in the Netherlands.

The player development coach said player development was an advanced version of coaching which goes beyond the usual positioning, drills, offensive and defensive schemes.

He added that it was about developing leadership skills, coachability skills, locker room management, and culture.

Mr. Opare said football was 90 per cent mental and 10 per cent physical, adding that they believe passion and commitment must drive skill for success.

“As good as you are, if you do not have the right mental prowess by exhibiting confidence, belief and good work rates, you will not get far in football,” he stressed.

Mr. Jermaine Windster, Founder and Manager of ATIP, said they help children by guiding them through soccer training, mental health coaching and fostering positive relationships with parents, hence achieving optimal results both on and off the field.

“We train our children to believe in themselves and achieve their goals by believing that it is possible,” he added.

He said ATIP was here in Ghana to establish a partnership with Gyata Football Club for a common purpose.

Mr. Windster said football was a worldwide language and a worldwide sport which did not matter whether poor or rich but was to promote unity.

He said their aim was to develop players and prepare them for the next level, and secure scholarships, adding that, “we are all about opportunities by giving back to those who have not received the opportunity just because of living circumstances.”

Mrs. Joyce Aboagye, Headmistress of Abofu Presbyterian Basic School, said it was essential to identify the interests of people and help them grow within that space.

She said football related activities were a major concern in Ghana, and that it was essential to invest into the player development coaching industry and football industry at large, to put Ghana back on the map.

The headmistress thanked Gyata Football Club and ATIP for the kind gesture and asked for the blessing of God in all their endeavors.

GNA

