Stakeholders urged to protect rights of street children 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor, GNA

Tamale, April 16, GNA – Government and other stakeholders have been urged to protect the rights of street children to have access to education for a bright future.

Mr Tijani Mahmoud, Regional Coordinator, Street Invest Network, Northern Regional branch, an NGO, who made the call, said, “Providing street children with access to education will not only provide safe spaces and security whilst they are on the streets but also create opportunities to move away from the streets and go on to lead happy and healthy adult lives.”

He was speaking during the International Streets Children’s Day organised in Tamale by Street Invest Network, Northern Regional branch under the umbrella of Global Alliance for Street Work.

It was on the theme: “Belonging” and was an opportunity for stakeholders to come together to discuss actions that could be taken to strengthen street-connected children’s sense of belonging.

This year’s event was to advocate the right and well-being of all children and to create awareness about the challenges faced by street-connected children worldwide.

Mr Mahmoud said street-connected children were often unable to enroll in formal education due to a lack of parental care and poverty, especially in the rural areas of the country.

He called for collaboration to provide sustainable social intervention to enhance the lives of children in street situations by ensuring that every child, regardless of their differences, had an equal opportunity to reach their fullest potential.

He said, “It is time to take action to ensure street children no longer remain invisible and are able to benefit from the efforts towards inclusive and quality education for all.”

