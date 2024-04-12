Nkwanta South NPP parliamentary candidate donates to security services 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), April 12, GNA- Madam Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, Nkwanta South Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, has paid a visit to the Military and Police detachment maintaining law and order in the Nkwanta township.

Madam Tijani, together with some party supporters, visited the security officers and donated food items to them as part of her support in ensuring law and order in the Nkwanta township.

She commended the security for their hard work and professionalism exhibited so far in restoring peace to the area.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Michael Kwabena Asiedu, the Nkwanta South Divisional Police Commander, receiving the items, commended Madam Tijani for her kind gesture.

He assured that the Police together with other security agencies would work assiduously to restore peace in the Municipality.

And also, as the country prepares towards the election 2024, he assured peaceful elections in the Nkwanta South Constituency.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

