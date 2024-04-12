December Polls: Prioritise national peace, unity – Akrofuom DCE urges Ghanaians

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Akrofouom (Ash), April 12, GNA – Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode, the Adansi Akrofuom District Chief Executive, has called on Ghanaians to prioritise national peace and unity as they prepare for the December general election.

He said it was important for every citizen to uphold the peace and unity of the country and conduct themselves in a way that would not disturb the peace.

Addressing the general assembly meeting at Akrofuom, Dr Woode urged Ghanaians to be tolerant of varied views and eschew all forms of derogatory remarks and insults that could trigger disturbances.

The electorate should also desist from election malpractices and campaign on policies and programmes of their respective parties to garner votes.

The meeting saw the election of conveners of the various sub-committees of the assembly while informing the public on happenings in the district.

Dr Woode said the assembly was on course to providing development projects and programmes that would enhance the living conditions of the people.

He called for government support to continue to implement innovative social transformation policies to improve living conditions at all levels.

