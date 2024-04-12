World Parkinson’s Day: Researchers urged to focus on causes of disease in Ghana

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, April 12, GNA – Scientists and researchers have been urged to focus their studies on the causes of the Parkinson’s disease in Ghana, which currently contribute to 12 per cent of cases recorded at the various neurology clinics in the country.

Dr Vida Obese, a Neurologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), said there was the need for the public to know what exposed them to the disease.

Speaking at a conference to mark the World Parkinson’s Day in Kumasi, she pointed out that the exact causes were unknown since there are no prevalence studies in the communities.

In the past, Parkinson used to affect people over 60 years, but now people aged 30 showed up in clinics with the disease, and that was worrying, she said.

The conference was organized by the Anidaso Parkinson’s Disease Foundation as part of efforts to raise awareness so that people could report early when they had symptoms to get treatment.

This will also aid health workers to get a better picture of the disease.

Dr Obese said people misdiagnose Parkinson’s disease as a stroke because it normally started from one side of the body becoming numb and some patients did not also report early to the hospitals.

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurological disorder (Alzheimer’s) in the world, and it is currently the fastest growing – with cases across Africa expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

It was thus important to address the lack of awareness, misconceptions and stigma surrounding Parkinson’s in Africa.

The disease mainly affects the part of the brain that is responsible for controlling movement.

This also plays a role in other important functions such as learning, behaviour, sleep, pain and memory.

Parkinson’s may also affect parts of the body such as the bowel, bones and eyes.

Researchers are not certain what causes this, but they suspect that genetic factors like (gene mutations) and environmental factors (exposure to toxic chemicals in addition to the ageing process), play an important role.

Symptoms may include tremors, slow movement, rigidity, cognitive difficulties, mood and sleep disorders.

Dr. Obese, also the President of the Anidaso Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, said the Foundation was raising awareness and advocacy in communities, educating clinicians, and researching into the disease to help provide proper medications.

She called on Ghanaians to reduce the stigmatization and myths surrounding the disease.

Dr John Paul Omuojine, a Psychiatrist at KATH, said most people that had Parkinson’s disease exhibited one mental disorder or the other, and the commonest was anxiety and psychosis (hearing voices).

He called for collaborative care from health personnel, ensuring that patients were picked up early for treatment.

Dr Ishaak Ahmed Yussif, a Pharmacist at KATH, pleaded with the Government to consider adding Parkinson’s medications into the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Drugs for the disease, he said, were quite expensive and posed a great financial burden on patients and families.

GNA

