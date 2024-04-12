Newmont Foundation constructs Police Training School in Ahafo

Accra, April 12, GNA – The Newmont Development Foundation has constructed a Police Training School to the Ghana Police Service in the Ahafo Region to bolster enforcement capabilities of officers to engender development.

The investment of about GHS5.8 million was spent on an administration block, a single-story classroom block, 200 bed-capacity dormitory, kitchen changing rooms and lavatories.

It is the first police training school to be established in the Ahafo and Bono regions.

The establishment of the school was through the collaborative efforts of Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, Omanhene of Kenyasi Number One and former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ernest Owusu Poku, and community leaders.

Its curriculum covers criminal law, service instructions, criminal investigation, criminal procedure, law of evidence, human rights and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Others are, child-friendly policing, acts, Legal Instruments (L.I.) and Constitutional Instruments (C.1.76), community policing, client care, professional police ethics, and report writing.

Field activities of the school include drills, weapon training, driving, riding, swimming, public order management, radio communication, and physical training.

Already, the Regional Training School has trained and graduated two batches of recruits, under the command of Chief Superintendent Samuel Omari-Anim – comprising 395 male recruits, including seven under cadet officers.

On 21st February 2024, the second batch of 187 male recruits, made up of one 152 general recruits and 35 under cadets graduated at a ceremony in Kenyase Number One.

The school has also trained 1,222 Community Protection Assistants in batches as well as a number of private security personnel for external organisations.

Newmont’s Foundation in Ahafo was established in May 2008 following two years of extensive engagement with traditional leaders and the Ahafo Social Responsibility Forum (ASRF).

This initiative was a mechanism for the mining company to manage its sustainable community development commitment to its ten host communities.

The forum is made up of representatives of traditional authorities, local government, Newmont, youth groups and other interest groups in the communities.

Newmont contributes US$1 per ounce of gold sold and one per cent of its net profit to the foundation annually.

The Fund has so far accrued more than GHS178.9 million, out of which 190 infrastructural projects have been completed and handed over to the communities, in addition to other non-infrastructural projects and educational benefits to the people in Ahafo.

GNA

