Government supports more than 600 victims of Koffekrom rainstorm disaster

Koffekrom (Ash), April 12, GNA – More than 600 people displaced by a recent rainstorm at Koffekrom, a community in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region, have received support from the government through the Municipal Assembly.

They received relief items and cash to the tune of GHC 270,000.00 to assuage their pains in the interim.

The devastating storm affected about 60 houses on March 28, with scores of people injured in the process.

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), at a ceremony to present the items, commiserated with the victims for their loss and the unpleasant experience.

He said after series of engagements with the chief and the Disaster Management Committee, a road map was developed on how to compensate the affected people.

“After the disaster struck, I had to liaise with relevant agencies including NADMO, the Chief and the Disaster Management Committee of Koffekrom and the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, to arrive at a more befitting compensation for the victims,” he explained.

The MCE presented 60 packets of roofing sheets, 450 wood and 50 bags of cement to those who were yet to reroof their buildings.

A cash amount of GH 150,000 was presented to individuals who had already reroofed their buildings to make up for their losses.

In addition, Mr Adansi-Bonah said the Government, through the Assembly, would settle medical bills of those who got injured and that plans were underway to procure 88 bags of rice for some of the victims.

He commended efforts by the Chief of Abadwum, Professor Amoako Tuffour, Edubiasehene Oguahyia Oduropanin Birikorang I, and other individuals who had made donations towards supporting the victims.

He appealed to individuals, groups and corporate bodies to also support.

The beneficiaries commended the Municipal Chief Executive and the government for the swift intervention.

Mr Solomon Fordjour, who received GHc 10, 000.00 cash, said the donation was a welcome relief to him as he had a tough time reroofing his house.

“I lost hope, I thought it was all over for me after the disaster.

“I had to borrow so much from the bank to reroof my house.

“This money will help me pay off my debt,” he added.

Madam Regina Asiamah, on her part, recounted the psychological trauma she went through after losing all her belongings to the disaster.

