John Mahama extends greetings to Muslims

By Iddi Yire

Accra, April 12, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended greetings to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid Al Fitr festival.

The former President, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said, “Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim brothers and sisters, both in Ghana and all around the world.”

“My sincere wish is that the enduring lessons of patience, discipline, and empathy that were learnt during Ramadan will continue to inspire and guide us as a people.”

He noted that may the special occasion bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to them and their loved ones.

“Let us also take this opportunity to extend our compassion and generosity to those who are less fortunate,” he stated.

“Eid Mubarak to all and may the spirit of Ramadan stay with you throughout the year. Salaam Alaikum”.

