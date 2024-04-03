National Sports Authority builds capacity of staff on emotional intelligence

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi April 3, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the National Sports Authority (NSA) is building the capacity of its staff members to master emotional intelligence in the discharge of their duties.

The aim is to equip the staff to realize the enormous importance of emotional intelligence in the huge task of serving varied clients and sports enthusiasts and also, to be able to fully harness the untapped areas of opportunities in their operational area.

Mr Kwame Baa Mensah, Acting Ashanti Regional Director of NSA, who announced this, said emotionally intelligent people could communicate with others in a healthy, constructive way, which increased workplace productivity.

They could also boost morale when needed since they could read others’ emotions easily.

He was speaking at the maiden Ghana month’s celebration and stakeholder engagement organized by the Authority for its key stakeholders in Kumasi.

It was on the theme: “The Relevance of Emotional Intelligence in Sports Administration: the Role of Stakeholders.”

Mr Baa Mensah said the Regional Directorate vision was to ensure effective development, promotion and marketing of sports in the region.

It was also engaging an all-inclusive roadmap for the management of public sporting facilities, including the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi, among others.

Again, it was the vision of the NSA to make public sporting facilities easily available for sports men and women to prepare them for national and international sporting assignments.

He said the Regional Directorate was working to ensure that sporting facilities were always ready and in good conditions for the public, adding that, facility user guidelines, safety rules and daily management and operational guidelines, would soon be released for various facility users in the region.

Mr Baa Mensah commended the Government for the numerous sports infrastructures in the country and said they would go a long way to promote the growth and development of sports in the country.

He said the Regional Directorate would continue to collaborate with the Government, the Ashanti regional Coordinating Council, traditional authorities and all stakeholders to develop and implement policies that would promote and enhance sports development in the region.

GNA

