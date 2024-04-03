Deeper Life Bible Church ends Easter Retreat with baptism of 64 new converts

By Dennis Peprah

Ayakomaso, (B/R), April 3, GNA – The Bono Regional Youth Division of the Deeper Life Bible Church, has ended a five-day Easter Retreat at Ayakomaso in the Sunyani West Municipality, with the baptism of 64 new converts into the Christian faith.

The new converts, mostly teenagers, surrendered their lives to serve Jesus Christ after they had listened to heart touching and spirited inspired sermons from local pastors and Dr William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry via satellite.

They were among the hundreds of youths drawn from the various districts and locations of the church who attended the retreat on the theme: “The All-Sufficient Jesus”. Pastor Robert Lugushie, the Bono Regional Youth Coordinator of the Church who administered the baptism, commended the young people for their decision and choice to serve the Lord Jesus Christ.

He made them understand that Christianity and consistent Christian life was not by compulsion, but by their own choices, and inspired them to live holy, righteous, and transparent lives that would secure their eternal salvation.

Pastor Lugushie said the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ remained available for everybody who desired to live a holy life, and urged the new converts strive to shun worldliness and worldly amusements and encumbrances.

He also advised them to be wary of the old friends who might entice them back into their past evil deeds, and to remain prayerful and regular at church services.

Pastor Francis Kodom, a Youth Pastor of the church, advised the new converts to stay in the lord and endeavour to share their problems either with their parents and church leaders.

He entreated them to stay away from bad peers, unhealthy behaviours, and lifestyles, like sport betting and gambling as well as acts of immorality that would damage the soul.

Pastor Charles Ollu, another Youth Pastor, said serving the Lord Jesus Christ remained the best decision in life one could take, and called on parents to endeavour to bring up their children in a godly manner.

GNA

