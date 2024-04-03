NPP leadership working to foster unity ahead of Ejisu by-election

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Ejisu (Ash), April 3, GNA – The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is working to ensure peace and unity among party members and supporters at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region ahead of the by-election in the constituency.

The party is contemplating discussions with some of the interested parliamentary aspirants to persuade them to rescind their decision and withdraw from the race to foster unity.

As of Tuesday, April 2, when the nominations were opened, seven people had picked forms to contest the primary.

They are Dr Evans Duah, Madam Abenaa Amoah, Madam Helena Mensah, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi, Mr Kingsley Karikari Mensah, and Mrs Portia Acheampong Abronye.

Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, told journalists at Ejisu that efforts were underway to persuade some of the contestants to back down.

He indicated that in a big party like the NPP, a lot of people would want to serve.

When Dr John Kuma, then Member of Parliament, passed on, many in the constituency thought it would be appropriate to step in, to continue with the good works of the late MP.

“At the moment, we are united. We have talked to the constituency chairman to rescind his decision to contest after showing interest and advised him to rather help in the organisation of the elections and the 2024 general election,” Chairman Boasiako stated.

He said the party was working to ensure absolute peace and unity in Ejisu during the by-elections to enable it to participate in the December elections in peace and unity.

The Ejisu constituency seat became vacant following the death of the MP, Dr John Apontua Kuma, on March 7, 2024, who was also a Deputy Minister of Finance.

The party opened nominations for the vacant position on Tuesday, April 2, and it is expected to close on Thursday April 4.

GNA

