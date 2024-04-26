Monitoring of audit recommendations in Assemblies must continue -KMA LANet members

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, April 26, GNA – Members of the Local Accountability Network (LANet) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) are advocating for the continuation of a project which seeks to monitor the implementation of audit recommendations in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

They argued that, despite challenges impeding their efforts to monitor the implementation of recommendations of the Auditor General (AG) accompanying its annual reports of the Assemblies, discontinuing the project would leave room for more infractions.

The project dubbed, “Building Evidence for Increased Accountability in Ghana through a Multi-Stakeholder Accountability Initiative”, seeks to deepen accountability in local governance by empowering members of the LANet to monitor implementation of audit recommendations in the Assemblies.

It is being implemented by Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) with funding from the Hewlett Foundation.

At an evaluation meeting to take stock of the two-year project, which is ending in September, members of the LANet insisted that it was important to continue monitoring audit recommendations to keep duty bearers on their toes irrespective of their uncooperative nature.

The meeting was to discuss the progress made so far, success stories, and challenges confronting members in following up on audit recommendations.

Armed with the AG’s audit recommendations, members of LANet engages duty bearers on steps being taken to implement the recommendations to ensure proper accountability for public funds entrusted to them.

Members at the meeting, however, recounted how they struggled to get the attention of designated officers to respond to their enquiries.

To cure the problem, some members suggested a bottom up approach from the implementers of the project by engaging authorities at national and regional levels on the activities of LANet so that they would be given some recognition at the local level.

Mr Samuel Harrison Cudjoe, Programmes Officer, GACC, said LANet had made progress under the project, having established a working relationship with the KMA, and stressed the need to grow that relationship further.

“For any relationship to stand, it is a matter of trust and openness so I would encourage both the KMA and the LANet to be opened to each other to build trust.

He said GACC was satisfied with the work done so far by LANet and happy that members were pushing for continuation of follow ups on audit recommendations to promote accountability in local governance.

The challenges raised by the LANet, according to him, would enable GACC review its working processes to make the job easier for its partners.

