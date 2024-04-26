Parents, teachers must encourage photography among children

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, April 26, GNA – Mr Thomas Fynn, a renowned Ghanaian photographer and Executive Director, FYNNexhibits, has asked parents and teachers to encourage photography among children.

He noted that, cultivating the love for photography in children would enable them to develop photography skills rapidly and become more proficient and masterful in their adult years.

He noted at times, some parents discouraged their children from going into photography because the profession was not lucrative.

He stressed, however, that photography could produce a great deal of profit once it was done well.

“As a parent, you should study your children to see what they like best. If you realise that your child is interested in taking photos, you should give that child your blessings and help him or her to develop the skills,” Mr Fynn said.

The Executive Director made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a five-day photographic exhibitions held from April 22 to 26 in Accra.

The event, held on the theme: “Celebration of Ghanaian faces, African Culture and Heritage,” was organised by Mr Fynn in collaboration with Thomas Lamb, a photographer based in the United States, and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG).

Mr Fynn said parents who had the means could get affordable cameras for their children to practise and sharpen their senses in photo taking.

“Parents could also introduce their children to mentors for coaching and guidance,” he noted.

He added that children having mobile phones should be taught to effectively use the camera features in photo taking and editing.

Mr Fynn said schools also had an important role to play in nurturing children’s love for photography.

“Teachers should regularly send their students to exhibitions, photo museums and other places of art collections to awaken students’ imagination and kindle in them the love for photography,” Mr Fynn said.

He added that schools could bring in professional photographers and other photography teachers to take students through the practical aspects of photo taking.

He said they could also partner corporate bodies such as camera manufacturing companies to sponsor them with cameras that students could use to build their photography skills.

