Opoku-Agyeman as Mahama’s running mate, inspiration for women – former PC

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Denu (VR), April 26, GNA – Madam Enyonam Adzo Apetorgbor, National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2023 Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of Keta has said appointing a woman as running mate would inspire women nationwide.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman had been selected again to pair NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 elections after she was first appointed his running mate in the previous general elections.

In a release to congratulate her, following her official outdooring on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, signed by Mr Franklin K. Denu, Campaign Director for Madam Apetorgbor, the 2023 PC aspirant believed Prof Opoku Agyemang’s appointment and acceptance to the position of the first female running mate of the party for the upcoming elections meant a lot for Ghanaian women.

She said: “Your acceptance of this significant role not only demonstrates your commitment to the ideals of the NDC but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for women across the nation.

“Your willingness to stand at the forefront of women empowerment is truly commendable and reflects your dedication to advancing the cause of gender equality in our society.”

The release apart from touting the credentials of Prof Opoku-Agyeman and her possible impact on the fortunes of the party at the polls, said her appointment also symbolised the important place of women in Ghana’s political landscape.

“We are confident that your wealth of experience, leadership, and vision will greatly contribute to the success of the NDC’s campaign and the future of our beloved country. Your historic appointment marks a significant milestone in our political landscape and serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions that women make to our nation’s progress.”

“We wish you every success as you embark on this historic journey, and we pledge our unwavering support to you and the entire NDC team. May your leadership inspire generations to come, and may your tenure be marked by progress, unity, and prosperity for all,” it prayed.

GNA

