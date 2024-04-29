Massive turnout at King Paluta’s Germany and Italy concerts

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 29, GNA – Rising music sensation King Paluta delivered a masterclass performance during his recent concerts in Germany and Italy.

The New Artiste of the Year nominee at this year’s Ghana Music Awards embarked on a Europe music tour over the weekend, with fans trooping to the venues.

After his dazzling performance at the “Accra in Düsseldorf” concert, the music prodigy jetted off to Italy for his second concert.

The turnout at the Italy concert was impressive, as was the musical performance by King Paluta, who is undeniably the hottest Ghanaian musician now.

During the concert, the Kumasi-based singer and rapper thrilled music fans with some trendy songs, including “Yahitte,” “Sika Aba Fie,” and “Aha Kye.”

But it was the ever-banging “Aseda” hit song that captured the hearts of the patrons as they sang the lyrics of the song from start to finish.

The versatile act has made significant strides in his career, headlining both local and international shows.

King Paluta, who grabbed four nominations at this year’s Ghana Music Awards, is highly tipped to win the prestigious New Artiste of the Year.

