CAF Confederation Cup: Dream curtailed as Zamalek sends Dreams FC packing  

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, April 29, GNA – Thousands of football fans in Kumasi were left heartbroken when they turned up in their numbers to back Dreams FC for continental glory, but left the Baba Yara Stadium disappointed.

Ghana’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup succumb to a 0-3 defeat to Zamalek SC despite the massive support which is only seen during Black Stars matches.

After holding the Egyptians in Cairo in the first leg, many believed Dreams could book a historic final place riding on home advantage, but the visitors justified the huge investments in their team win an emphatic victory.

Not even the large crowd could intimidate them as they played with some much confidence and finesse to get the job done in the first half.

The opening stages of the match was closely fought with both sides making incursions into each other’s half in search of an early goal.

The visitors stole the lead on the 11th minute when Hamza Mathlouthi connected home a corner kick with the Dreams players caught ball-watching.

The “Still Boys” launch a swift attack immediately after the restart, earning a corner kick which was well defended by the visitors.

They continued to push for the equaliser with a much improved performance which saw John Antwi fluffing a glorious opportunity after he was set up with a defence-splitting pass from the edge of the box.

With their one goal advantage, Zamalek resorted delay tactics even before the half-hour mark, forcing referee Allaou Mahamat to caution goalkeeper Mohammed Awad who was the worst culprit.

Just when the Dreams players were exerting their authority on their opponents, the visitors doubled their lead against the run of play.

Samson Akinyoola received the ball just outside the box, picked his spot before placing it beyond the helpless Solomon Agbasi who had no answer to the strike.

With two goals deficit, Dreams threw more men forward to at least pull one back before the break but their efforts were not enough to break the backline of the visitors until the referee ended the first half.

Dreams FC resumed the second half firing from all angles in their quest to reduce the deficit in the first five minutes, but failed ton break a resolute defence supervised by a goalkeeper who had proved to be a force to reckon with all afternoon.

After surviving an avalanche of attacks, Zamalek warmed themselves into the game by taking over possession with delightful passes which drew applause from the home fans.

Their beautiful play was crowned with a well-orchestrated goal which deflated any hope of a come back.

They started the build-up from the right flank where three players combined to make light work on two defenders of Dreams FC, before releasing Mostafa Shalaby who dashed into the box on the blind side of the defenders before fetching the third goal.

Having taken what appeared to be an unassailable lead, Zamalek slowed the tempo of the match to while away time.

They maintained this strategy which proved potent for the rest of the match to book a place in the finals at the expense of the Ghanaians.

