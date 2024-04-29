GNPC graduates 206 artisans in Accra 

Accra, April 29, GNA – Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) in partnership with Aseda Foundation has trained and graduated 206 artisans in the Greater Accra Region.

The programme, under the Skilled Artisan Project (SAP), initiated by the Government, seeks to support and build the capacities of Ghana’s youth to create job opportunities in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) areas.

The graduates acquired skills in trade areas, including steel bending, exterior decoration, spraying, dress making, hairdressing, bakery, and shoe making.

They were presented with sets of start-up kits relevant to their specialisation to aid them in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Mr. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, speaking at the graduation ceremony expressed excitement having seen the effort of GNPC to create employment in the TVET sector.

He commended the GNPC Foundation for their effort to support the government’s agenda to train individuals in the various fields.

“ We are proud of the various skills that you have obtained. Beyond the skills, it is excited to note that you are going to be supported with the tools to help you start your own business or enterprise,” he said.

He urged the graduates well and urged them to cause a positive change in their various societies.

Dr. Dominic Eduah, the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, said the training would enhance the employability of the artisans and empower them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

He said the Foundation had, since 2018, reached out to over 2,500 people within six regions across the country.

He said the Foundation was targeted at creating job opportunities for over 10,000 individuals nationwide.

Prof. Nii Oboade Notse Odaifio Welentsi III, Vice President, Greater Accra House of Chiefs, commemded the GNPC Foundation and the Board of Trustees for complementing government’s efforts in ensuring that technical education was made accessible to all.

“Today’s event is not only a celebration of your achievements, but also a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) towards the empowerment and development of our youth.

“Through initiatives like the Artisan Project under the GNPC Foundation Programme, opportunities are created for young Ghanaians to acquire valuable skills that not only benefit them individually but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of our nation”, he added.

Prof. Nii Oboade Notse Odaifio Welentsi urged the graduates to make good use of the skills they had acquired and abort plans of traveling to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

GNA

