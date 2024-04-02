‘kayayies’ receive support

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, April 02, GNA – Operation Mobilisation (OM) Ghana, a charitable organisation, has extended its helping hands to head potters popularly known as ‘Kayayie’ within the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The Organisation, on Monday, April 1, 2024, offered support to selected potters to go back to school and others, to learn a vocation.

This was done at a short ceremony at the forecourt of the AMA in Accra.

Mr Chris A Nsando, Country Director, OM Ghana, said the Organisation observed that the head potters needed help, hence the intervention.

Mr Nsando said OM had supported about 500 women head potters in the areas of formal education and vocational training in the Northern and Ashanti Regions and hoped to do same in the Greater Accra region.

Mr Solomon Noi, Director, Waste Management, AMA, who spoke on behalf Ms Elizabeth Sackey, Mayor, AMA, commended OM for the support.

He said the AMA would always support initiatives meant to cater for the welfare of the vulnerable in the streets of Accra.

Mr Noi noted that most head potters were unable to make meaningful progress in life because what they earned was minimal.

He said the Assembly was putting measures in place to enhance their work, including expansion of the major markets, provision of escalators to enable head potters convey goods with ease as well as keeping the city clean to ensure that people lived in sanitary environments.

GNA

