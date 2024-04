By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 02, GNA – The Police have placed the 12-year-old girl allegedly married to 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua, Accra, under protection.

The mother of the girl has also been placed under police protection.

The Police said they were working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide the girl with the necessary support while the matter was investigated.

GNA

