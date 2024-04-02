Staff of Presbyterian University Ghana support orphanage

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, April 2, GNA – The lecturers and staff of the Department of Business Administration and Agribusiness at the Presbyterian University Ghana have donated a variety of items to Bless the Children International, an orphanage located at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

Mr Richard Kwame Nimako, the Acting Head of the Department, led a team of staff, including some lecturers, to present assorted educational materials, groceries, and clothes to the home.

“The donation fosters a culture of giving back to society as well as sowing seeds of hope that will flourish in the hearts of the children for years to come,” he said.

Mr Nimako expressed appreciation to the orphanage for its contribution to give the children a better life and said the staff would continue to do their best to provide them with the necessary assistance.

Reverend Jeremiah Yeboah, the Director of the Orphanage, praised the university for their generosity and affection towards the home and urged more charitable organisations and people to support to improve the living conditions of the children.

