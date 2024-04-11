Islamic faithful prays to end Ramadan in Takoradi

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, April 11, GNA – Dedicated worshippers of Allah, on Eid al-Fitr Day, Thursday, thronged the Latter-Day Saints premises in Takoradi, to pray to Allah for seeing them through the Ramadan month-long fasting.

The celebration, also known as the “Lesser Eid” is an occasion for special prayers, family visits, gift-giving and it takes place over one to three days.

The Ramadan period of fasting is considered as highly spiritual act of gaining divine strength, ironing out every wrong with Allah and as well seeking for divine interventions in all earthly affairs by devouts of the Islamic faith.

Alhaji Imam Mohammed Awal, the Chief Imam of Takoradi who led the prayers, said the Ramadan period also helped believers of the faith to be morally disciplined.

He said there was only one God, and the only Creator to which every individual must duly pay allegiance and homage to; and that was Allah.

Imam Awal encouraged the believers to give peace a chance to reign, especially in the political season to enable the country to grow and develop.

Some dignitaries who graced the prayer session included Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, and Mr. Fredrick Faidoo, the aspiring member of parliament for Takoradi on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Darko-Mensah donated 20 bags of rice, cooking oils, and cash of GHC 3000 urged.

He urged the faithful and all Ghanaian to uphold the virtues of peace and tolerance particularly as the December general elections approach.

He said the Fourth Republic had come a long way and should now be devoid of insults, violence and opt for exchange of ideas, interrogation of issues and as he put it, “exchange of ideas not war.”

The Western Region Minister mentioned many interventions that have also been put in place for the youth and private sector development and growth in the region.

