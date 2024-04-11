Imam calls on Muslims to uphold the virtues of Ramadan    

By Zainab Abdul-Hamid, GNA

Tema, April 11, GNA – Imam Umar Abubakar, the Kotokoli Imam of Ashaiman, has called on Muslims to inculcate the virtues cultivated during Ramadan into their daily lives.

Imam Abubakar said this when delivering a sermon at Ashaiman during the 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

He emphasised the importance of sustaining the spirit of compassion, charity, and self-discipline beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

He reminded Muslims of the transformative power of Ramadan and the profound impact it had on the faithful and the community.

Imam Abubakar encouraged Muslims to continue the practice of fasting, not just for food and drinks but also for negative behaviours and attitudes, fostering a sense of inner peace and growth.

“As we bid farewell to this sacred time, let us carry forward its teachings of empathy, kindness, and self-restraint into the days ahead,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of charity during Ramadan, he urged worshippers to extend a helping hand to those in need throughout the year.

He emphasised the importance of generosity, stating that the act of giving not only benefited the recipient but also purified the souls of the givers.

He said Eid-ul-Fitr is not just a celebration of the end of fasting but rather a celebration of “our spiritual achievements and a reminder of our duty to continue striving for excellence.”

“We must remember that our faith is not limited to rituals and observance; it extends to interaction with others and our commitment to social justice.”

As the Eid prayers concluded with heartfelt supplication and greetings of “Eid Mubarak,” worshippers left the Eid ground with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to embody the values of Ramadan in their daily lives.

