I will never relent on my responsibilities – Apaak assures constituents

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Fumbisi (U/E), April 3, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa South Constituency, in the Upper East Region, Dr Clement Abasinaab Apaak, has assured his constituents of his unflinching effort to improve their livelihoods.

He noted that it was his responsibility to help them in various aspects so that they would acquire skills for decent jobs and work to earn income for their upkeep and maintain their family dignity.

“I will never relent on my responsibilities,” he told his Constituents at a ceremony at Fumbisi to present start-up kits to 113 youth, to enable them undergo training in various disciplines.

He said the gesture was a continuation of the support he had over the years offered to them, saying “By the grace of God, after 2025, I will do more because the thought of our sons and daughters in Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, carrying loads and are victims of abuse has to stop.”

Dr Apaak, who is seeking re-election, emphasised that he would continue to support the youth in the area who wanted to pursue formal education and those with the interest to learn skilled training, to check the incidence of migration to urban centres.

“I have always been very passionate about what I can do to help improve the lives of others, and that is what brought me into politics. Politics is not a bad social activity.

“Politics is present in our daily lives, but the politics that is used for bad; to destroy, segregate, discriminate and underrate is what we don’t want. What we are doing here today is an indication of what politics should be about,” the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, said.

Dr Apaak said his major concern was about his people, and how he could work to resolve their needs amid the economic challenges in the country.

He acknowledged that he was the hope of his Constituents who looked up to him as the MP for the area, saying despite the current economic challenges, he would continue to find ingenious ways to solve their challenges.

“Although I don’t have much, when God grants me the mercy and the privilege, I will do more, and that is exactly what I am doing today and will continue to do,” he said.

Dr Apaak urged the Constituents to vote massively for Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and himself in the Election 2024.

Mr Jonathan Abdallah Salifu, the Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, said the MP had contributed significantly to public discourse on education, which was a fundamental component of nation building, and urged Constituents to retain him in Parliament.

He said there was clear economic hardship in the country and appealed to them to vote the NDC under the leadership of Mr Mahama back into power to enable them to implement the “24-hour economy,” where businesses and services would extend beyond the traditional eight-hour framework.

That, he said, would create more job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth and boost the economy.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

