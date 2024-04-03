Ghanaian Entrepreneur to launch Tech Hub and Youth Training Programme 

Accra, April 3, GNA – Founder and Chief Executive Officer, QuantizedFT, Kwabena Boateng, is to launch Tech Hub and Youth Training programme in Tema.

The launch set for today, April 3, is a pioneering initiative to propel Ghana’s tech landscape forward.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency said the Tech Innovation Hub would provide invaluable resources, mentorship, and global connectivity essential for success in the digital age.

“Serving as a catalyst for innovation and economic growth, the hub offers Ghanaians opportunities to excel in the ever-evolving tech industry.”

Mr Boateng said, “innovation and the tech ecosystem is moving quickly, and it is our duty to ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of background, has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from the technological advancements shaping our future.”

He said in line with its mission to empower Ghana’s youth, the hub will host a special training program.

It also aims to equip Ghanaian youth with essential tech skills, preparing them for future challenges and opportunities.

GNA

