Christians encouraged to reconcile, sacrifice, do good to others 

Accra, April 03, GNA – Christians have been encouraged to reconcile, sacrifice and do good to others in the spirit of Easter – an occasion to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Describing Christ as a “a gift to mankind,” Dr Theophilus Nii Sackey, Administrator of the Church Lord Mission International, said it was important that Christians embodied the essence of Easter.

In interview with the Ghana News Agency, he urged Christians to apply themselves to all the goodwill of Easter in their daily lives to positively affect and make the world a better place for everyone.

On reconciliation, Dr Sackey said, “Amazingly on the day that Jesus was sent to Herod, Pontius Pilate and Herod reconciled, as narrated in Luke 23:11 [That day, Herod and Pilate became friends – before this day, they had been enemies], so must we [Christians] reconcile with everybody.”

“There’s so much that forgiveness gives; it even saves you from depression and other things; when you harbour something against someone, once you see the person, your heart starts beating, and that tragedy is not good,” he said.

He noted that the greatest sacrifice that anyone could offer, would be the person’s life, which Christ gave to mankind, as such, it befitted Christians to also sacrifice for their children, families, and the church.

“Why don’t we sacrifice, for let’s say, our children by saving a few things to put them through education, and other things that we can do?” He quizzed, while challenging Christians to sacrifice a lot more for the world to be a better place.

“If there’s a good Friday, there will certainly be a good Easter Sunday; one may be going through a lot of stress, frustration, and hardship, and may be despaired, but don’t worry, your day of glory will come,” he said.

Noting that Easter was the basis of Christianity, Dr Sackey indicated that without Easter, the religion would not have been meaningful.

“Jesus said a lot about the end time, and resurrection, and he dies and he’s not able to wake up; then, the essence of Christianity would be called to a challenge,” he said.

“The fact that there would be a resurrection one day, and the main proponent of that message dies and he’s not able to rise up, then Christianity would have been useless,” Dr Sackey said.

The Church, on Saturday, donated food items, assorted drinks, water, toiletries, and clothing to Becky’s Home, an orphanage that houses children without parents at the Christian Atsu Educational Complex in Senya Beraku, Central Region.

The gesture was done by the Winneba District of the Church, as a way of putting smiles on the faces of the orphans.

Rev Samuel Ebo Mensah, spoke on behalf of the District Head of the church, and advised the children to have the fear of God, and trust in Him, through which their needs would be provided by others.

“When you look across the world, it’s hardship that one could see, but when one trust in God, He will provide helpers to cater for all your needs,” Rev Mensah said.

Mr Seth Asiedu, Executive Director, Becky’s Home, emphasised on the essence of the commemoration of Easter, saying, “Easter is a big gift that God gave to mankind through Christ, therefore, the donation to the home is commendable.”

He noted that through the benevolence of individuals and organisations, about seven of the 60 children at the orphanage were pursuing various programmes in some universities in the country.

He called for continuous support and prayers of the Church for Becky’s Home.

Noah Sangya Bomboln, one of the children at the home expressed their appreciation to the Church, saying, “we appreciate this donation, and we say God richly bless you for having such a good heart to give to us on this Easter celebration.”

