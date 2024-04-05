Gyantuahene of Abura Dunkwa calls for peace  

Samuel Ackon, GNA

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), April 05, GNA – Nana Kojo Dadzie I, Gyantuahen of Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region has advised indigenes of the town to let peace reign to speed up development in the area.

He noted that it was important for the people to respect one another by valuing the relationship existing between them as well as their traditions for peace to always prevail.

He made the call during the Odumkwaa festival of the Chiefs and People of the Town, celebrated on the theme: “Leveraging on Good Traditional Values for Sustainable Development.”

The festival was attended by Nananom ( Chiefs, Queenmothers and Elders) clergymen, politicians, and others.

Nana Dadzie reminded indigenes of area that they were one people from one ancestral lineage who must have a united front to fight the enemy outside but not themselves.

He donated cash of GH¢50,000 to support an educational fund set up in the community to help brilliant, but poor and needy students.

Mr Felix Ofosu Kwakye, parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who graced the occasion promised to asphalt the town roads when given the nod to become the next Member of Parliament for the constituency.

He assured the community of his support to complete the town’s durbar grounds.

Mr Elvis Morris Donkor, Member of Parliament of AAK, donated a bilirubinometer, an instrument for the treatment of jaundice of newborn babies, to the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital.

Gyantuahen Nana Dadzie received the bilirubinometer and handed it over to Mrs. Mavis Narh, District Health Director.

In addition, he donated two sets of jersey and a football to the community.

He promised to complete an ultra-modern market complex project initiated under his leadership.

Mr Eric Etudur Nyanteh, parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to install a solar panel for the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital.

He provided some bags of cement for the completion of the durbar grounds project.

