Good rural road networks would project agrarian activities — Road Minister 

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA

Kwame Danso (BE/R), April 05, GNA – Mr Franscis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Roads and Highways, has assured the people of Atebubu that the government would soon improve roads in the area.

Mr Asenso-Boakye indicated that the 100-kilometer Kwame Danso Road was a priority road the government with the aim of facilitating the transportation of farm produce from the farmhouses to the town centres.

The sector Minister made the statement during a working visit to Atebubu and Kwame Danso communities to have firsthand information on the state of road networks in the Bono East Region.

The Minister commended farmers for their vigorous farming activities and assured that the roads would be put into better shapes so that farmers could get easy access to their farms during farming seasons and be able to transport the farm produce to the market centers for sale.

Mr Asenso-Boakye reiterated that the government has the obligation for the development of rural road networks to simplify agricultural activities in the country.

He noted that good roads would also reduce post-harvest losses in the area since the farmer could then move all yields from the farm to a safer place for storage and wait for better prices.

GNA

