Yawson Otoo organizes unity health walk for party delegates at Nyakrom   

By James Esuon, GNA

Nyakrom (C/R), April 05, GNA – Mr Yawson Otoo, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring parliamentary candidate for Agona West has organised unity health walk for party delegates and supporters to propel and rekindle the spirit of unity among them.

Mr Otoo in an address said the walk was important to foster cohesion and mutual understanding in view of the upcoming 2024 general elections so that supporters could reach out to the grassroots with good campaign messages to win votes for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP presidential candidate.

He said although the Agona West was yet to elect its parliamentary candidate there was the need for aspirants to continue to campaign for the party.

Mr Otoo said he has laudable policies and programmes that could transform the condition of lives in the constituency and appealed to the delegates to give him the mandate by voting massively for him during the primary.

He said his topmost priority was to lobby for a new district to be carved from the Agona West, which had been on the heart of the chiefs and elders of Nyakrom, to facilitate infrastructural and economic development.

The aspirant stated that as soon as the new district comes to being Agona Nyakrom would be the district capital which would pave way for business opportunities for the people while opening the area and creating more jobs.

He mentioned some of the benefits such as hospital construction, provision of government departments, agencies, and fire and police stations to enhance the citizenry’s lives.

Mr Otoo gave the assurance of tackling the Astro Turf project at Nyakrom, which has been abandoned for three years and was hindering the development of talented young footballers in the area.

“I will also ensure that the main bridge project at Nyakrom that had been abandoned since last year August would be fixed when given the nod by the delegates to facilitate vehicular movement while promoting commerce,” he stated.

The Agona West parliamentary primaries have been delayed because Mr Joseph Afankwa (aka Kojo Addo), one of the aspirants has filed an interlocutory injunction against the NPP at the Cape Coast Commercial High Court restraining the party from holding the primaries.

The reason being that on January 4, this year, the Regional Vetting Committee disqualified Mr Afankwa from contesting the race because he preached “skirt and blouse” in the 2016 and 2020 elections against the then parliamentary candidate, Mrs Cynthia Morrison, now the sitting MP.

The disqualification did not go down well with Mr Afankwa hence the injunction at the court to withhold the primaries.

GNA

