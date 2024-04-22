Ghana wins silver medal at 2024 Plock Orlen Polish tournament in Poland.  

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, April 21, GNA – Ghana’s Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo won silver medal at the 2024 Plock Orlen Polish Wheelchair Tennis Tournament in Poland.

Dzidzienyo came second after he lost to his Polish counterpart in the final on 7-5, and 6-0.

However, in the female category, Ghana’s Bridget Nartey from the Koforidua Sports club lost her first single match in the competition, though she came back strongly to win two other matches.

Though she did not win any medal, she had gained International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking points to enhance her chances of qualifying for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Dr. Henry Larbi, Coordinator of the Ghana Wheelchair Tennis said it was a great performance from Dzidzienyo after the athlete went on break since 2020.

He said Dzidzienyo had gained another ITF ranking points now and Ghana Tennis Federation would continue to support him in such international tournaments.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

